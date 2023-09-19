Ghanaian superstar, King Promise has echoed his dominance in the music scene as he clinches another award at the just-ended African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The ‘Terminator’ crooner won the Best Male West Africa award at the 2023 edition of the award ceremony which was held on Sunday, September 17, at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas Texas.

He beat the likes of Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, Buju, Asake, Omah Lau, Didibo, Tonton, Satrinos Raphael to win the award.

Beyond the acceptance of the award, the highlight of his presence was his outfit on the red carpet.

In a bid to look like an ‘African Angel’ as he calls himself, King Promise rocked a velvet black palazzo pant neatly tucked in a white shirt and covered up with a stylish grey blazer.

The feminine pants has got his fans wondering the inspiration behind his fashion choice on such big international stage.

Watch video below: