CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, believes an African country can win the winning FIFA World Cup in the future.

Africa is yet to win the biggest trophy in the history of the Fifa World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference in Algeria over the weekend, the South African businessman believes an African team has the potential to be world champions.

“Parts of our objective as CAF and as African Football is to build towards an African nation being the champions of the world, an African nation winning the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“We absolutely have no doubt, [Africa], has the potential over time and has the potential now as well”.

READ ALSO

The Black Stars of Ghana, Teranga Lions of Senegal, Atlas Lions of Morocco, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be representing Africa at Qatar 2022.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe relayed a goodwill message to Africa’s competing nations.

“I also want to wish the five nations that will be representing us, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, and Tunisia, the best in Qatar.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee Member, Dr Tony Aubynn have also expressed belief that Ghana could win the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.