Traditional priests in Aflao have started public consultations of deities in the traditional area and offering of sacrifices over Coronavirus disease.

The priests, brought together by Togbui Adzoŋgaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional area, would offer sacrifices for three days after which they said a torrential downpour would wipe out the disease from Ghana and the world.

The Chief Priest, Trɔnua Sadzi said, the gods were not happy with adultery among women in the world, hence, the disease.

He said the virus was also brought about by witchcraft through enmity between two powerful countries and called for peace, unity and love in the world.

Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency gathered that the Asogli Traditional Council is also planning several activities to cleanse the traditional area and offer sacrifices to the gods to ward off COVID-19.

Ghanaians on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 fasted and prayed to God to save the country and the world from the Coronavirus disease.