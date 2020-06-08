Family time of musician KiDi and his three-year-old son was a delight to watch as they boogied it down to his latest song, ‘Say Cheese’.

KiDi and his look-alike son, Zayne Nana Boadi Dwamena, were captured in his plush room showing each other love to the admiration of his fans.

The three-year-old boy won the heart of his father as he planted a peck on his cheeks and the glow on KiDi’s face was one every father would behold.

Their cute moment was a part of KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena’s song challenge where fans post videos jamming to the highlife song.

MORE

Watch video below: