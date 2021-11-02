Years after some Ghanaian heroes fell, it seems as though the grave swallowed them together with memories from their personal life and craft.

Nothing is ever heard of them, neither is the significant roles they played in the creative arts industry being mentioned.

It is based on the above backdrop that Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe Tuesday morning hosted service in remembrance of stars whose light dimmed during the peak of their careers.

Host Sister Sandy began the show by giving a brief history of the good deeds of the late Terry Bonchaka, Suzzy Williams and Tommy Wiredu.

The solemn programme was kickstarted with an interlude from St. Luke Anglican church- Kwashieman.

It was then followed by a tribute for the late musician, Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, famed Terry Bonchaka.

The tribute spoke on his singing prowess, while some panelists imitated his signature pulele dance move.

Sister Sandy referenced Matthew 5:10, after the tribute, which urged people to remember and mourn the dead since it shall be a blessing on their part.

Terry would have been 39 years old but for the accident on October 29, 2003, on his way home from a performance at a Hall in the University of Ghana.

“Forever you remain in our heart, gone but not forgotten,” were the words for elegant actress Suzzy Williams who died in a road crash 16 years ago.

A message of condolence was read out for her family and time was dedicated on the show to relive scenes from one of her popular movies.

The tribute reader gave a background history of the late Tommy Wiredu, including mentioning some of the songs that gave him fame.

Tommy Wiredu is credited with popular Obra, Susubribi, Abebrese, Fa Odo Bo Dom, Enso Nyame Ye songs, and a host of others.

Click on link to watch Badwam Ahosepe: