Hi-life sensation Kuami Eugene has thrilled audience at this year’s Adom TV Nine Lessons and Carols with a rendition of popular local christmas carol, Afe ako apr) at the National Theatre.

The event, which is one of Adom TV’s flagship events is part of activities to commemorate the birth of Christ.

Kuami also took the show to electrifying levels when the Kuami took to the stage to perform his popular Wish Me Well, Ebeyeyie and other popular twi and English Carols.

The patrons who could not hide their joy at hearing the secular musician sing gospel with that much dexterity, performed various dance forms including Shaku, Gbese, Shoki and Zanku as Kuami sang.

Patrons desert their seats