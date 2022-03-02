The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom Otchere, has launched a scathing attack on Professor Raymond Atuguba over his recent comments that the current economic situation in the country could trigger a coup.

Professor Raymond Atuguba, at a public forum in Accra, referenced one Samuel Huntington’s PhD thesis and said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.

“We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral PhD student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

“He now teaches at a War College in the US. While my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.

“Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s PhD thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.

But responding to his comment during a touchscreen presentation on his Good Evening Ghana, show on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Mr Adom-Otchere said Professor Atuguba should bow down his head in shame because linking economic hardships to a coup d’état is the most horrible, horrendous and inappropriate statement from a person of his stature.

According to him, such comments are lies and propaganda influenced by evil and serious people like the law professor should not be engaging in such lies.

“You Dr. Atuguba, you were a member of John Mahama’s cabinet [in 2013 at a time the cedi was ranked worst currency in Africa]. This was an economic crisis not occasioned by COVID but occasioned by pure mismanagement of the economy and ineptitude …

“Dr Atuguba, you were sitting in John Mahama’s cabinet, no COVID, nothing and this is what you gave us in 2013; did you call for a coup at that time? Did you know then that when there is economic hardship there will be coup?

“You broke all the economic bottles and glasses in the Jubilee House; everything was broken. No COVID, nothing…Dr Atuguba did anybody say we should go and do coup when you and your administration put off the lights for years and the economy was down for years, did anybody say coup?” he quizzed.

“Speak the truth…, don’t speak lies and propaganda influenced by evil. These kinds of propaganda is influenced by evil; it is coming from the pits of hell, when you look at the people who are talking…it is only evil that can make you do that.”