Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei has pledged to fully fund all medical expenses of an 18-year-old boy in his constituency in need of immediate bone surgery.

This comes after Adom News in one of its reports, shared the plight of the Winfred Narh, who has been diagnosed with bone cancer.

The Tema Technical School graduate needs ¢50,000 for surgery or his leg will be amputated.

Moved by the story, Mr Titus Glover in a Facebook post on Thursday said he bears the financial burden to give this SHS graduate his life back.

“I have asked that they bring the young man to the General hospital tomorrow if God permits so the processes leading to the surgery can start.

“I am footing the bill of ¢50,000 for the surgery, the biggest medical intervention so far in my constituency by the grace of God,” he said.

Posted by Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover on Thursday, 22 October 2020

Young Narh said he started experiencing pain in his right leg after December 31, watchnight service.

“My father decided to give it a massage but the pain got worse.

“Then the leg started swelling so we decided to seek medical attention at the Tema General Hospital, and that is where we were informed that I have developed cancer in the bone,” Winfred narrated to Adom FM.