The member of Parliament (MP)for Ayem Oda Constituency Alexander Akwasi Acquah, and his colleagues MPs in the Akyemansa district of the in the Eastern region have recognized the contributions of Adom News and its Eastern Regional correspondent Kwasi Azor, in promoting development in the area.

Kwasi Azor, who has been reporting on challenges in the Eastern region since 2008, has been instrumental in bringing positive change in the region through his reporting.

Adom News, through its coverage, has shed light on issues such as healthcare, roads, markets, education, and water challenges in the area, which have led to improvements.

In recognition of these efforts, the MP for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, presented an award to Adom News’ Kwasi Azor, at the event to mark the 2nd edition of Public Sector Workers Awards 2023.

It is a platform that celebrates the hard work and dedication of workers in the region who have made a significant impact in communities in the Akyemansa district and the region as a whole.

Mr. Acquah expressed gratitude to Adom News for its commitment to rural development and encouraged the news outlet to continue its efforts for the betterment of citizens in the area and the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Azor, who received the award expressed his appreciation and pledged to continue working diligently to improve the lives of the people in the region.