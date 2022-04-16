Two years after break from the paragliding event at the Odweanoma Mountain, Atibie, at Kwawu, many have registered to be part of the annual flying event atop the mountain.

People from Germany, UK, USA, Spain and Jamaica among other countries have flown into the country to experience the rich culture of Ghana’s tourism sector.

Unlike the previous years, the numbers have increased since Ghana’s Tourism Authority activated an initiative to drive many from the diaspora to the venue.

Initially, the weather didn’t allow the pilots to fly since the fog disallowed them to have a clearer vision to fly off tourists who wanted to get airborne but in no time the fog cleared.

The price for the tourists stands at GH¢ 550 per head but even with that, many have booked spots to push others into the next day.

Meanwhile, the security level is tight and the Ghana Police Service must be commended for their vantage security checkpoints.

So far, Adom FM’s presenters OPD and Black I have taken to Facebook to give viewers and listeners the chance to have an online experience of the paragliding festival.

Check out some photos captured by Adomonline.com‘s Gershon Mortey from the Paragliding zone below:

