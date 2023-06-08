In a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Obaapanyin Ama Oforiwaa, a retired Salvation Army pastor, Rev. Adjei Mante has emerged as the winner of the “Kenkan Me” Mother’s Day Akan letter-writing competition, organized by Adom FM.

Among numerous entries, Rev. Adjei Mante’s two-page letter stood out, expressing his profound gratitude for the opportunity to honour his beloved mother.

Jessica Arthur, who wrote about her mother Matilda Arthur, and Kwaku Mireku, whose mother is Racheal Animwaa, secured the 1st and 2nd Runner-Up positions respectively.

The competition received a remarkable response, with notable entries from Isaac Agyening Boateng, Augustine Ansah, Patricia Botwe, Philip Atiemo, Akua Frimpomaa Ntiamoah, Ekua Esther, and Kwaku Aboagye, all deserving recognition for their heartfelt contributions.

Rev. Adjei Mante [left] symbolically receiving one of his award items from A. C. Ohene

Rev. Mante’s winning letter beautifully depicted the unwavering dedication and unconditional love his late mother bestowed upon him and his siblings throughout their lives.

He also highlighted her instrumental role in shaping him into a gospel minister of great repute within The Salvation Army Church.

The “Kenkan Me” Mother’s Day competition is an annual event aimed at providing the public with an opportunity to write a two-page letter in Akan, expressing why their mother holds a special place in their hearts.

A jury, led by A.C. Ohene, the head of News and Current Affairs of the Akan Brands at Multimedia, diligently reviewed and selected the winners.

Rev. Adjei Mante displays some of the items won

Rev. Mante was presented with accessories from Araimo, along with bags of rice and other incentives, as a token of his victory.

During his acceptance speech, Rev. Mante emphasized that the “Kenkan Me” competition not only entertains listeners with its Sunday drama airing at 5 pm, but also serves to preserve Ghana’s local dialect and encourages the correct usage of Akan in both speech and writing.

The event was marked by a touching presentation, with images capturing the moment Rev. Mante received his well-deserved accolades and the heartfelt letter he penned to his late mother, serving as a reminder of the enduring love between a mother and her child.

Read his letter that won him the competition below: