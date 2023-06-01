Adom 106.3 FM, in collaboration with EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, is delighted to announce the launch of the Adom FM Fathers’ Day Free Prostate Screening Exercise.

Now in its third consecutive year, this initiative seeks to express gratitude and honour Ghanaian fathers on Father’s Day by providing them with complimentary prostate screening sessions.

Recognizing the unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions of fathers to their families and communities, Adom FM aims to prioritize their well-being through comprehensive prostate health evaluations.

The screening programme, led by skilled medical officers from EndPoint, will not only assess the prostate for any potential conditions but will also examine other crucial aspects of overall health.

This year’s event invites all fathers to participate in the screening exercise, which will take place at designated venues across the country.

The venues include:

Accra: Spintex Road Shell Signboard

Tema Community 22: Ropongi Restaurant

Takoradi: Behind the Police Station in Anaji

Kumasi: Behind Angel School

Takyiman Hansua: Opposite Jusbro Filling Station

Nzema: Around Cal Bank

On Friday, 16th June 2023, fathers are encouraged to visit any of the above locations, where Adom FM’s beloved shows, Dwaso Nsem and Work and Happiness, will conduct live broadcasts.

This festive atmosphere aims to create an engaging environment while simultaneously raising awareness about prostate health.

“Fathers play an integral role in our community, and it is essential to prioritize their well-being,” emphasized the organisers of the Adom FM Fathers’ Day Free Prostate Screening Exercise. “By offering complimentary screenings, we hope to empower fathers to take control of their health and prevent future prostate-related diseases,” Joshua Tigo, Programmes Manager of Adom FM has said.

The screening sessions will commence promptly at 6:00 am and conclude at 5:00 pm, ensuring ample time for fathers to participate.

Adom FM stands committed to providing unwavering support to the Ghanaian community and encourages everyone to seize this opportunity to join forces in promoting the health and well-being of fathers.

For more information about the Adom FM Fathers’ Day Free Prostate Screening Exercise, please contact Adom 106.3 FM or visit our website, www.adomonline.com.

Together, let us celebrate and support the fathers who have given so much to their families and communities.