Kwasi Agyeman, a PhD candidate at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, is among a few authors whose scholarly works were accepted from hundreds of entries from countries on the continent for a presentation related to elections in Africa at the African Peer Review Mechanism in Addis Baba, Ethiopia.

The paper examines countries in Africa whose Electoral Integrity has been rated high by election experts and thought leaders in political science.

His paper also assesses different forms of unconstitutional governments in Africa and draws conclusion on how the African Union can criminalise illegitimate governments across the continent.