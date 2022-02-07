Highlife singer Akwaboah continues to do the magic with his Obiaa song featuring singer Cina Soul.

The song has maintained the number one spot since last week – pushing Akwaboah to the top as king of the charts for the second time in a row.

Sitting at number 3 last week, Kidi has now moved to number 2 with his Mon Bebe song. The song is one step away from being the number one song.

From number 2 last week, Je M’appelle failed to garner enough votes to keep going up. This week the song composed by DarkoVibes featuring Davido took the 3rd spot.

Camidoh looks keen as he steadily climbs the charts with his Sugarcane song. He was number 4 on the Adom Charts in Week 5. Meanwhile, Camidoh has earned the number 7 spot on ‘Shazam’ with over 40k searches in the Afrobeats category.

The number 5 position this week goes to R2Bees. The music duo clocked the position with their Eboso song unlike last week, they have gone a step up the ladder.

Obaapa Christy dropped from number 5 to number 6 this week on the Adom Chart show with her Glory song.

Mr Drew retained his position at number 7. His song S3k3 featuring Medikal keeps lingering in the charts.

The number 8 position goes to Kwesi Arthur this week. His Celebrate song featuring Tina keeps breaking barriers.

Kofi Kinaata retained his 9th position with his Wo Pr3 song.

Adina was still at number 10 on the Adom Chart show in Week 5 with her Amapiano-themed song Shoulder featuring Mr JazziQ.

Meanwhile, Amerado’s Abotre song featuring Black Sherif retained the number 11 position.

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon moved from 13 to the number 12 position this week. The song is one of the street anthems; making waves to the top.

Obaapa Christy’s 3y3 Woa attained the number 13 this week. The gospel musician made waves when she declared that she spent $40,000 USD on the music video.

Fameye‘s Praise song stood at number 14. He is slowly achieving his A-level status in the music game.

Gold Digger by Samsner and Black Sherif achieved the number 15 position.

Kuami Eugene‘s Bunker was at the number 16 position on the Adom Charts this week.

Yaw Tog comes through at number 17 with Sei Mu. The visuals to the song are dope and the young bull continues to build on his CV since his emergence in the music space.

Soothing singer King Promise‘s Chop Life attained the number 18 position in Week 5.

Meto by MoG ft Igwe was number 19 this week.

Number 20 went to Tena Fie by Lynx Entertainment artiste Kuami Eugene.