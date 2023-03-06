The Adom Brands of The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), led by General Manager, Abdulai Awudu, have commiserated with the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Atsu was a casualty of the earthquake that struck in Turkey.

Mr Awudu, on behalf of the delegation, expressed a heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and the nation for the loss.

He said Atsu paid his dues to the country.

The delegation was part of scores of mourners who joined the family last Saturday for the one-week celebration at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.

The deceased football star made his life count by living a purpose-filled life through the sacrifices he made for the national team and his impactful charitable works.

Family, friends, and sympathisers gathered in Accra for the one-week observation of the death of the Ghanaian footballer.

The Ghanaian winger had scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals.

Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.

Below are some photos:

Sports Morning Show host Kwadwo Mensah Moshoho

Ghana Supporters Union’s Emotional Display At Christian Astu’s Funeral (One Week Celebration)

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager for Adom Brands

Gary Al-Smith, Ghanaian sports journalist

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager for Adom Brands signing the book of condolence

Mavis Amanor, Fire Lady