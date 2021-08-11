From vintage vehicles to exotic rides, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor seems to have a different vehicle for every occasion.

The numerous luxurious cars in the mansion of the international footballer would support any thought about the perceived lifestyle.

Mr Adebayor doesn’t only show off on the field but also in his deluxe garage stacked up with a line-up of exotic rides.

On his Instagram page, where he has amassed 1.4 million followers, he has photos showing different models of car collection.

The former Arsenal striker certainly has an appreciation for exotic automobiles, and in a recent photo, he posed on top of one of his rides in his garage.

