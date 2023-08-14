The Adabraka Circuit Women’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has marked its 70th anniversary with series of activities.

The anniversary launch kicked off the line-up of activities that took place between July 30 and August 6, 2023.

It was occupied with prayer time, a talk on women’s fellowship issues, a donation to the Junior Girls Correctional Home at Osu, and climaxed with a Thanksgiving service.

The fellowship donated food and other supplies, including 30 bags of sachet water, six bags of rice, 10 cartons of Yumvita cereal, two boxes of soy chunks, a big gallon of cooking oil, four packs of toilet paper, and used clothing.

Others included four gallons of bine disinfectant, a box of bleach, boxes of biscuits, soft drinks, and bread rolls, worth about GHS 9,000.

Members at the Shelter for Abused Children and Junior Girls Correctional Centre, Osu

The fellowship also provided hot, delicious meals for the youngsters staying in the shelter.

The Minister of the Adabraka Circuit, Rev Mary Naa Adaku Sablah, gave a brief exhortation to the children at the shelter, encouraging them to obey their guardians and dedicate their lives to God.

The Adabraka Boys Brigade band played uplifting music to encourage dancing and singing. The shelter’s keeper, Madam Makafui, thanked the fellowship and pleaded for further donations.

The Rev. Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church at Adabraka hosted the Thanksgiving service on August 6, 2023, to bring the celebrations to a close.

The Bishop of Accra Diocese, Right Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, and his wife Mrs Abigail Bortey, the Superintendent Minister of the Adabraka Circuit, Very Rev. Emmanuel Wellington, the Circuit Minister, Rev. Mary Sablah and Rev. Daniel Ade, the supernumerary ministers Very Rev. Andrew Thompson and Very Rev Titus Glover were all present.

The Accra Diocesan executive of the fellowship and representatives from sister circuits also joined the Thanksgiving service.

The Adabraka Circuit Chairperson, Hannah Nettey, extended a warm greeting to everyone in attendance and expressed appreciation to them for honouring the invitation to offer a sacrifice of thanksgiving to God in appreciation of 70 years of His grace and mercy.

In his exhortation on the subject of ‘Give them something to eat,’ the Bishop, Right Reverend Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, admonished the congregation to continue serving God through the Women’s Fellowship.

He reassured everyone that, despite the difficult economic circumstances, God will provide for “our everyday needs.”

He further stated that the same God who nourishes the avian creatures will also feed His own people.

The Diocesan Bishop and ministers present joined the Women’s Fellowship executives to cut the anniversary cake.

The members thanked God with MHB 10: Now thank we all, God.