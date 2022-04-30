A Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, has been declared dead after she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Enugu state, Nigeria.

The incident happened in the Federal Housing area of the state.

According to reports, the actress hit the deck while doing her church chore and was rushed to the East Side Hospital by the priest, Reverend Father Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners.

The hospital later confirmed her dead.

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]



One of the parishioners revealed in a post that efforts were underway to contact the actress’ family before depositing her remains in the morgue.

Meanwhile, the cause of the death has not been established as of the time of filing this report.

The actress, who was famously known as Choco featured in movies including ‘The Mad’, ‘Money Fever’, ‘The Big Mama’s Stick’, ‘The Last Manhood’ and ‘Mad Love’.

May her gentle soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: