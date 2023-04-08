Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has met former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and England star, Jude Bellingham following his visit to the German Bundesliga club.

Following his trip to Germany, Dabo met Dortmund captain, Jude Bellingham at the training grounds.

He also caught up with Otto Addo, who led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The actor was recently in France where he visited Paris Germain (PSG).

Yaw Dabo has been involved in Colts-level football having founded a team in the lower division in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side.

The actor is a big fan of Manchester United and also belongs to the school of thought that, Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of former Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.