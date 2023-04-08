Five suspects, said to have assaulted a police officer who was performing his lawful duty in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region have been arrested.

The incident happened on Friday, April 7, 2023.

At about 4:45pm on Friday, a police patrol team led by General Corporal Sylvester Berhene and two other police men intercepted a Kia taxi cab with registration number AS 9504- 19.

There were a seven persons on board the taxi cab, according to the police situational report.

According to the police account, while Corporal Sylvester Berhene was conducting the search in the boot of the vehicle, some of the occupants became angry and pounced on him.

They reportedly struggled and put him down on the ground.

A video of that part of the incident has been shared on social media (See attached video).

The police surveillance team was contacted for reinforcement and when hey arrived, the police managed to arrest three of the assailants namely Edward Boateng aged 20 years, Evan Addo aged 20 years and Yaw Kusi aged 22 years.

The others managed to escape but two of them were later arrested.

The two have been named as Michael Owusu and Boateng Yaw, age 28 and 20 years respectively.

They were apprehended by the surveillance team.

According to the police the officer who was assaulted sustained physical bodily injuries at his forehead and a dislocation of left knee.

All five suspects arrested are in police custody.