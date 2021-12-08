The National Sports Authority (NSA) says the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available to host Ghana Premier League (GPL) games for 14 days.

The closure of the stadium is to facilitate maintenance works on the playing field.

According to the communique sent to the Ghana Football Association [GFA] by the NSA, works will be carried out from the 13th to 26th December.

“The National Sports Authority would like to inform the Ghana Football Association to postpone or reschedule league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for planned maintenance works at the stadium,” the statement said.

“The Authority deeply regrets the inconveniences this request will bring to the clubs.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the NSA, Charles Amofah, speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show disclosed the decision for the maintenance.

“We know our league is ongoing but we have to maintain the pitch,” he said.

“Greengrass Technology who are our consultant have been working on the pitch after every matchday but it is now prudent to shut the stadium for the next 14 days for maintenance to be carried out on the pitch,” he added.

Six games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be affected by the closure.

Matches to be affected:

#GPLwk8

Great Olympics vs Bibiani GoldStars

Accra Lions vs King Faisal

#GPLwk9

Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions

Legon Cities vs Kotoko

#GPLwk10