Ace broadcast journalist and bestselling Ghanaian author, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is the guest author for the July edition of all-writers affair platform #CatchupAccra.

The virtual event organised by the Accra International Book Festival will feature book reading, discussion and question time.

The #CatchUpAccra with the celebrated host of The StandPoint on major TV channels will take place this Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 6:15 pm prompt.

In a statement Wednesday the Afro-Book Festival said the virtual conversation with Oheneyere Gifty Anti will be in the “nature of a brief safari into her beginning days, her breakthrough and the God factor.”

“Our world needs many frank, open and honest discussions around hope, faith and more hope, especially during this period of global pandemic. There is no better time for path-breakers to stir the spirit of downtrodden people than now,” the Accra Book Fest said.

“There is no doubt that Oheneyere Gifty Anti has the needed experience, motivation and enthusiasm for such a discussion at this time,” the statement released by the Afro-Book Festival read.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti is the Chief Executive Officer of GDA Media, a consulting and broadcasting firm located at Kokomlemle in Accra.

She is a respected voice in Africa and around the world on empowerment and gender equality. The multi-award-winning journalist is also a motivational speaker.

She has three books to her credit namely Fifty Nuggets @ 50, A Bit of Me, and The Best of You. These books are outselling their kind on the market.

The celebrated journalist is the President and founder of the Girl in Need Foundation and the Awo Dansoa Reading Project.