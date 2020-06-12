Accra International Book Festival hosts author Dilys Sillah on #CatchUp

The Accra International Book Festival will host transformational life coach and bestselling author, Dilys Sillah on #CatchUp.

The Zoom-live event scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, will feature a book reading and discussion session on matters of common interest to the Covid-19 world.

The Book Festival in a statement Monday said the author of ‘Not This Widow’ will read chapters of her book to the audience as well as respond to their questions.

“Dilys Sillah continues to attract the attention of the global writing community due to her unparalleled stories,” the statement released by the Accra International Book Festival read. “We are optimistic she is up to the task.”

Dilys Sillah is a TEDx speaker and founder of the former charity, ‘Who Will Hear My ‘Cry (WWHMC) that raised awareness on rape, child abuse and domestic violence. She is also a keen women and children’s advocate.

Her bestselling book, ‘Not This Widow – A Journey Of Grief: Love, Loss, Strength and Survival’ continues to receive rave reviews.

Dilys is also the author of ‘Predator or Prince: How To Find The Man Of Your Dreams, Not Your Nightmares,’ which educates women on how to spot red flags in men who may be emotionally or physically abusive.