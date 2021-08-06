The governments of Ghana and Ivory Coast have signed the Headquarters Agreement for the Cote D’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative Secretariat in Accra.

This feat will see both countries formalise their bargaining power as the world’s leading producers of cocoa in determining cocoa prices and ensuring the living income differentials of $400 per bad of cocoa is effected globally.

The agreement is to cement gains made between both countries for sustainable cocoa production, research, and marketing of cocoa from both countries. Minister for Agriculture, Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie, said the agreement climaxes years of deepened bilateral cooperation which harmonises the interests of the cocoa-producing giants.

“We shall achieve the ultimate vision of securing a decent income for cocoa farmers in our countries through a commitment to implement pragmatic policies under this agreement,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, stated that the agreement will grant Ghana the needed accord for the operation of the organisation when it comes to some diplomatic privileges for the secretariat and its staff.

“By this Charter, the Republic of Ghana guarantees absolute diplomatic privileges, support and protection to the operations of the secretariat of the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa initiative,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of Cocobod, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has said that the Headquarters Agreement sends a strong signal to the international cocoa market that the mutual interests of the cocoa giants are now formalised.

Both countries have settled on the Director of Corporate Affairs for Europe And Africa at Mars Inc, Alex Arnaud Assanavo as the first-ever Executive Secretary of the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative.