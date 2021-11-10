Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten took his own life two years after his release from the club and an inquest has heard that he struggled with the rejection and seeing his peers succeed.

Wisten, who had just turned 18, was found dead by his mum in his sister’s room of their home in Manchester on October 24, 2020. He had been let go by Manchester City less than two years previously, having been at the club since he was 13 years old.

The teenager suffered a serious knee injury in 2018 that left him in a lot of pain and may have scuppered his chances of being retained by the Citizens. Manchester Coronor’s Court heard that Wisten found it “difficult” to see some of his former teammates go on and have success after his own departure.

Wisten played alongside the likes of Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, who have since turned out for the City first team. Palmer was among those who paid tribute to Wisten at the time of his death.

Despite a verdict of suicide, Jeremy’s family insist there were no signs he was struggling and there had been “no change in his behaviour” prior to the incident. His father does not believe he intended to kill himself.

“He was a born athlete who was always very sporty and competitive. He always wanted to come first in everything he did,” said Manila Wisten.

“Football became everything to him. He would kick the ball around the house and would never give anything less than his best. He would succeed in everything he did.

“After the injury nothing was the same. It didn’t stop him fully in his tracks but he was in so much pain.”

Manchester City carry out mental health screenings on young players before and after being released and there were no concerns raised about Jeremy.

