North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed reservations about a Parliamentary Service Board meeting reportedly held in Dubai.

Mr Ablakwa has questioned why the meeting was not held virtually if there were urgent matters to be discussed or rescheduled.

Reports were rife the board chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, held a meeting in Dubai a few weeks ago.

This was at a time Mr Bagbin was undergoing medical review at the destination, hence it was for his convenience.

Though the report has sparked controversy among a section of Ghanaians, there has not been any official response to it.

Taking to his social media page, the lawmaker noted the report must be of concern to all Ghanaians.

With Parliament as the arm of government responsible for financial oversight, especially, over the Executive, Mr Ablakwa stated it wouldn’t look great if the reports are confirmed.

“Probably, there’s a superior explanation to address the legitimate anxiety being expressed by many Ghanaians.

ALSO READ:

“If there is, we can only urge the Parliamentary Service to put out a statement clarifying matters, since for now, the optics do not do the image of Parliament any good,” part of his statement read.

The board is mandated to seek the welfare of members and staff of Parliament as well as promote other interests of the Legislature.

Its presence allows Parliament to undertake various procurement activities to ensure the smooth running of the Legislature.

Members of the Board are the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Abraham Osei Aidoo, who is a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) and former Majority Leader.

Others are General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia and the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah.

Read Mr Ablakwa’s full statement below: