Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has offered sponsorship to a brilliant finalist of the Bookworm National Reading Competition.

The lower primary pupil is one of the 12 contestants who have reached the finals of the season 7 of the reality competition.

In offering moral support, Mr Ablakwa hosted eight-year-old Grace Makafui Dogah and her family.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart offered to coach the brilliant girl and offer her full sponsorship in the preparations for the final.

In a post he made on social media, Mr Ablakwa said a bigger surprise awaits Makafui when she wins.