The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FXKudi, Abioye Oyetunji has been named in the 2024 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

The list also features notable personalities including Victor Osimhen, a footballer and striker for the Super Eagles; Tobi Amusan, a track and field athlete; Ruth Erikan James, the founder of Veekee James; and Josiah Akinloye, founder and CEO of Mainlogix Technology.

Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 honours the continent’s most brilliant pioneers, risk-takers, change-makers, and innovators.

This year’s cohort comprises exceptional individuals driven by a passion for impact across diverse industries.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Oyetunji said “ As a tech innovator, we’ve started from somewhere and making the Forbes Africa ‘30 Under 30′ list shows that we are doing things right. And to achieve FXkudi’s borderless money transfer goals we will need to do more”.

The list showcases innovators and revolutionaries shaping the future in media, art & style, food & drink, education, science, music, sports, healthcare, and more.

