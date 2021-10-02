One Counsellor D.Y. Donkor has advised women against having too much sex as it has its future implications.

According to him, just because a woman wants to spice up the relationship and also keep the man at ease doesn’t mean she should go about having sex.

When sex takes the center stage of dating and courtship, it blinds the ladies and doesn’t help them to study the men to know whether they are good for them, he said.

He said some women even go to the extent of using sex as compensation for their wrongdoings.

The Counsellor, however, emphasised that dating a man shouldn’t involve sex because it ends up blinding the ladies while opening the eyes of men.

The attitude and eyes of men are opened after sex, he said.

He said this while in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

The Counsellor said dating is strictly for talking to help both develop an interest in each other.

After dating, you move to courtship where you study each other’s characters which will help you decide whether to continue the relationship or not, Counsellor Donkor said.

