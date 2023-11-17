A delegation representing the Ashanti Regional Muslim leadership has rendered an apology to former President John Dramani Mahama following recent allegations of religious impropriety.

The claims, initially made by Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun in an interview with GHOne TV, suggested that Mahama had entered a mosque wearing shoes.

However, the delegation, which visited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional headquarters, expressed regret over the incident and sought forgiveness with their formal apology.

Spokesperson for the group, Sheikh Haroun said the conduct of the Regional Chief Imam was uncalled for.

“We are here because of recent developments concerning our regional Chief Imam. What happened was not in good taste, and so we are here to beg the NDC and the former President to let go of the matter” he stated.

NDC Regional Chairman, Augustus Nana Akwesi Andrews accepted the apology on behalf of Mr. Mahama.

What is important, he said is for the Imams to provide spiritual support to Mahama’s presidential aspirations.

“When you go into your places of prayer, include him [Mahama] in your supplications so that his dream for Ghana will materialise when he becomes the next President of Ghana,” he added.

