The Chief Priest of Mpasaso No 2 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region has allegedly been murdered by his wife.

The incident occurred during a misunderstanding between the couple.

According to the Assemblymember for the area, Mr Charles K. Asare, the suspect, whose name was only given as Sallah, hit the head of the now-deceased man with a stick.

The Chief Priest, Okatakyie Sarkodie was rushed to the Mpasaso Health Centre and was later referred to the Mankranso Hospital where he died.

The body has been deposited at the Mankranso Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect is said to be currently on the run.

The Mankranso District Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident.