Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has got some Ghanaians talking with his birthday message to former President John Mahama.

Mr Mahama, on November 29, 2021, turned 63.

Messages are trooping in to celebrate the National Democratic Congress’ Presidential Candidate for the 2020 Presidential elections.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a photo of the former president on his Facebook page, the controversial politician referred to him as “The former and incoming president of Ghana” while wishing him well.

He wrote: Happy 63rd birthday to the former and incoming president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama Thank you very much for your attention. Ok bye.