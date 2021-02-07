A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s health ministry says.

A woman from the town of Biena near the city of Butembo has died from the disease.

The authorities say they are sending a response team to the area.

This would be DR Congo’s 12th Ebola outbreak.

The previous one occurred nearly three months ago in the west.

What is Ebola?