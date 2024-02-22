In 2016, as I geared up for my second year at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, I received a life-changing call from the school informing me of my shortlisting for a scholarship based on my outstanding performance in the first year.

Stunned, I found myself questioning whether it was a scam, a dream, or a reality. To dispel my doubts, I swiftly investigated the scholarship scheme to verify its legitimacy, and to my delight, it was indeed real. Filled with gratitude, I fervently prayed for success in the interview, a crucial step for final confirmation of the scholarship.

The scholarship, aimed at covering my tuition for the remainder of my campus tenure, wasn’t exclusive to me. Four other colleagues had also been shortlisted, and together, we anxiously awaited the interview.

For me, this blessing was unexpected—a timely provision from above. It served as a financial relief not only for myself but also for my Aunt, Mrs. Gloria Aidoo, who had generously supported my upbringing and education since childhood.

The interview day arrived, and across from me sat the amiable Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana at the time, H.E. Ali .H. Halabi.

Initiated by the Lebanese Community in Ghana in 2014, the scholarship scheme aimed to assist outstanding journalism students at the Institute, irrespective of their background, to pursue uninterrupted education and careers in journalism.

My colleagues and I constituted the third batch of beneficiaries: Redeemer Buatsi, Tracy Ibrahim, Juliana Odamea, Emmanuel K. Nartey, and myself, Razak Musbau.

A week post-interview, another call came, confirming our selection as scholarship recipients. Thus began an invaluable relationship with the Lebanese Community in Ghana.

For a boy hailing from the obscure village of Dodi Mempeasem in the Oti Region, this opportunity wasn’t within the realm of my dreams, perhaps because it seemed too grand to conceive. The community, particularly the Ambassador, maintained consistent contact with us, treating us like their own. Undoubtedly, the scholarship served as a catalyst for my intensified academic pursuit. In 2019, I graduated with a first-class honours degree, alongside my peers.

Even before this milestone, the Lebanese Community extended their support, announcing the extension of the scholarship to cover master’s courses. Unbelievable, yet true.

Thus, I embarked on my master’s in Development Communication immediately after my undergraduate degree. H.E. Maher Kheir, who had since become the Ambassador, continued and enhanced the policy.

Today, I am a broadcast journalist with one of Ghana’s leading media houses, Multimedia. My daily role involves producing and presenting sports content on Joy News, Joy FM, and Joy Prime—a journey significantly shaped by the support of the Lebanese Community.

This year, 2024, marks a decade since the inception of this life-altering scheme, with millions invested in the lives of countless young Ghanaians.

Remarkably, the scholarship isn’t confined to GIJ students. It extends to exceptional individuals in law at the University of Ghana and KNUST, as well as language and arts students at UG, and the children of fallen peacekeeping officers in Ghana.

Undoubtedly, all beneficiaries and their families remain eternally grateful to the Lebanese Community in Ghana for this benevolent gesture.

As we commemorate the 10-year milestone of this exemplary policy, my heartfelt appreciation goes to the community, with special acknowledgement of Mr. Naaman Ashkar—the longest-serving member of the Lebanese Community. His dedicated service over the past decade has been instrumental in the sustainability and success of the scholarship scheme.

Long live the Lebanese community in Ghana!

May your unwavering dedication to transforming lives through education continue to thrive!