A 99-year-old Kenyan man, Johana Maritim Butuk, has married his girlfriend, Alice Jemeli, 40, after 20 years of dating.

It is reported that the lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony over the weekend.

When they first met in 2003, Jemeli was only 20 years old and Butuk was 69. Despite their age differences, their love blossomed as they dated.

The nonagenarian proposed to Jemeli in December, 2022 and plans of a wedding ceremony started.

The Standard reported that it was Butuk’s first marriage in the 99 years he has lived. However, Jemeli has three children from a previous relationship and is happy Butuk has accepted them.

“I did not marry my entire life because I have always wanted peace of mind. I was also busy with menial jobs, and when I decided to marry all my friends were already grandfathers. But when I met my wife, I discovered that I found what I wanted in life. Alice talks less and helps navigate challenges in life. I have been late in many things, but today I am happy because I am a married man. I am confident that the happiness in my marriage will make me live longer,” says Butuk.

He added: “She was young when we first met, and I loved her because of her humility. I was first introduced to her by a female friend and we connected well despite the age differences. I am happy because my wife is now mature and responsible.”

Meanwhile, Jemeli said, “I loved him when we first met in 2003. I had quit an ab¥sive relationship, but when I met him through a woman, I loved him because he was humble and listened to me. He was old, and I decided to be his helper because I knew that I would become a married woman like other women,” Jemeli says.