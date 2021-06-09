Two elderly women, aged 75 and 91, were brutally attacked in the Sigubudwini Administrative Area in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, on Sunday night, 6 June.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said two suspects entered their home through a window. Only one of the women survived the attack and SAPS is hunting for the perpetrators.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the SAPS spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said the women were asleep together on Sunday night when two unknown suspects entered their house via a window. They allegedly demanded money from the victims before proceeding to rape them.

“During the incident, one of the victims managed to escape for her life to a neighbour’s homestead, whilst leaving the other inside the house where the incident took place,” said Kinana.

When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered the 91-year-old woman outside the house. Unfortunately, she had already died. SAPS said that they are still not sure what weapon was used in the murder.

“Cases of rape and murder have been registered,” said the spokesperson, adding that the motive for the brutal attack forms part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

Lieutenant General Ntshinga, the Eastern Cape police commissioner, condemned the “heartless attack” and said SAP will hunt and find the suspects responsible.

“We shall hunt and find them,” said Ntshinga. “It is better that they condition themselves to bid their families goodbye, as the prison is waiting for them.

“Callers may remain anonymous and information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” said Kinana.