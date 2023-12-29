Nine people have been injured in the Mamprugu-Moagduri District in the North East Region after a dispute between residents and the police over the custody of a suspected motorbike thief in a marketplace.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Abu Adam, six out of the nine injured are receiving treatment at the Walewale Municipal Hospital.

He added that, the remaining three victims are at the Sandema District Hospital in the Upper East Region.

Mr Adam said the victims are currently responding to treatment, adding that, as at Thursday morning, three of then had been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and Bolgatanga Hospital respectively.

The DCE condemned both the youth and the police for the incident and assured that investigations were underway to determine the cause.

5 benefits Afua Asantewaa will enjoy if she breaks the Guinness…