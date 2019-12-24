1. Unusual Food Facts

There are many debates in the world about the most important aspect of human survival. Some people believe its love, some like to believe its oxygen and others say it’s the water that is going to keep us alive and happy. But what about food? We all know that we love food way more than any of these factors but how much do we know about something that we all love so dearly? Did you know that you could make diamonds out of peanut butter? Or that there will be no chocolate in the world if flies go extinct? If the answer is no, there is a lot coming your way and you need to gear up for it. Here is a list of unusual and interesting food facts that you didn’t know:

2. Bananas are a type of berry

First surprise to be dropped your way is this fact about bananas. Banana is known to develop from a flower that has single ovary along with soft skin, small seeds stuck in the fleshy middle part. With these characteristics, they meet all botanical requirements to form a berry.

3. Coconut water can be used as blood plasma

Not that we are recommending but coconut water can also be used as blood plasma in the case of an emergency. The water of coconut contains appropriate levels of pH because it surrounds the embryo.

4. Spices can help you lose weight

Yes, you read that right. Having high spice quotient in your food can help you lose some weight. Spices are known to flush out impurities from your body and also help you increase your metabolism which in turn helps weight loss.

5. You can hear Rhubarb grow

Rhubarbs are generally grown in spring but in other seasons, they are grown in dark places tricking them to think that it is spring season which hastens their growth. This process is called ‘Rhubarb Forcing’. They grow so fast that you can hear them pop.

6. Mushrooms cannot be overcooked

Out of many others, mushrooms also come with this quality. Mushrooms have a special cell layer on its cover that prevents it from burning. So, if you mess up a mushroom dish, it’s totally on you!

7. 25% of the world’s hazelnut is used by Nutella

Nutella rules our hearts and how! Your favourite, delicious chocolate spread takes one-quarter of the whole world’s Hazelnuts to get this scrumptious, creamy delight to your tables. Who is complaining?

8. No chocolate without flies

This is not because we are keen on saving flies but this is true. There is a species of a microscopic fly that cannot be seen with bare eyes, to be solely responsible for the process of pollination of the cacao plant that provides chocolate.