Let’s face it. When it comes to getting hot and heavy between the sheets, you tick off certain things- Lights? Check. Candles to brighten up the mood? Double-check? Music to match the mood? What about that? If you thought bad music choice could kill the vibe, the right kind of music can do wonders for your sex life!

It comes as no surprise that good sex needs a lot of things in sync, other than just the act and the partners. For the perfect (and hot) sexual chemistry, you need to set the right ambiance and play with the setting to up your vibes. The right kind of mood-setting is just as important as foreplay when it comes to sexual experience. That is why, for today’s sex tip, we suggest you turn the volume up before you decide to do the dance with no pants!

Here’s why

A sex playlist should be on every couple’s list of things to do. Whether it is a sensual song that can get your partner in the mood or some sultry vocals which make you feel things, a good song can act as such a turn on and jazz up boring sex life.

There is more than one reason we say sex and music vibe along so well. You might be surprised, but the reason has scientific backing too. Think about this way- listening to a groovy song with good beats vibe you on and make you happy, such as getting a good orgasm. Both these activities enlighten the pleasure or reward center in the brain, which then amps up the production of essential hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin, all of which keep you happy and make you crave affection. When sex and music work together, think of the rewards as being doubled up.

These hormones, when produced are also linked with triggering other emotions in the body, such as the ones linked with desire, wanting, anticipation, enjoyment, and intimacy. All of these help you get closer to your partner and boost your sexual chemistry.

In fact, a study done in 2013 claimed that couples who have the habit of listening to music together (whether the bedroom or not) have way more sex than the ones who don’t since the musical beats work in symphony to connect their neurons and produce more oxytocin, which is a love hormone.

Another fact. Music during your sexy times can also boost your sexual performance and even enrich your sexual experience. Listening to the right music while getting busy can improve rhythmic co-ordination, get you in sync and make sex way lot better! No wonder, even the celebrities do it this way! Well, what more reasons do you need? A little music never hurt anyone!

Tips to keep in mind:

All being said and done, selecting sex music is a two-person job as much as sex is. If your aim is to impress your partner in the sheets, keep their likes and dislikes in mind and create the playlist accordingly.

Try and select tracks/musical symphonies which are a little more sensual than usual. Include different genres, tempos, and rhythms and match your pace and rhythm with the song. The ultimate thing is to spice up your sex life, and not totally get into the musical vibe!

Lastly, do not forget, you can match a step or two, too and get dancing, which can get all erotic and sensual in its own way!

