About eight metal and wooden structures and two living rooms have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Sehwi Dwenase, a suburb of Sehwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

A flour shop in the area was also slightly affected by the fire which is said to have occurred in the late hours of Tuesday.

The cause of the fire outbreak remains unclear, but, an eyewitness accounted that the fire started from one of the stalls before spreading to other adjoining structures.

Some of the items destroyed were clothes, assorted drinks, plantain and others.

The Sehwi Wiawso Fire Service Commander, D02 Joseph Amehere, said their office received a distress call at around 9pm and dispatched the water tender with six personnel to the scene within three minutes.

According to him, the fire was still progressing and spreading throughout the immediate place of the incident and to the adjoining structures. They, however, did their best to contain the fire and finally extinguished it around 11pm.

Meanwhile, the NADMO director for Sehwi Wiawso, Agyeman Bediako has indicated that his office including the Fire Service and the Police will do a forensic investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

He also warned owners of the stalls in the market to use the right electric materials for their wiring and stop overloading the sockets to avert such unfortunate disasters.