A devastating fire outbreak has resulted in the destruction of containers at Obuasi Black Park in the Ashanti Region.

The blaze, which started from a single container, quickly spread to other structures, engulfing a total of eight containers.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, firefighters from Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and the Ghana National Fire Service in Obuasi were on the scene to contain the inferno and prevent further spread.

James Nunoo, a Fire Rescue Team Officer from AGA Obuasi Mining, confirmed the incident and the extent of the damage, revealing that more shops would have been affected if they had not arrived on time.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the losses incurred are yet to be fully determined, as investigations into the incident continue.

Mr. Nunoo said they lack fire hydrants in Obuasi and refilling the tenders is a huge problem.

He urged property owners to invest in portable fire extinguishers to prevent such fire incidents.