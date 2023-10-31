The Western Regional Office of the Electricity Company, acting on a tip-off, has arrested a 72-year-old Assembly member of Esshiam-Ntaama in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Armstrong William Arthur, for allegedly engaging in a fake metre business.

Narrating the events leading to the Assemblyman’s arrest, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo, told Citi News that the ECG and the Police, upon hearing of his activities, posed as potential customers and purchased some of his fake metres.

This led to his arrest and the arrest of his accomplice, a 60-year-old man named Philip Eshun, in Kojokrom.

“William Arthur’s criminal activities came to light after a tip-off by a customer in Sekondi. We then placed a phone call to him and pretended to be interested in the metres that he sells. With the help of the Police, we were able to arrest him. He also mentioned Philip Eshun as his source. When we went to Eshun’s house, we found that he had installed three of the fake metres. We therefore arrested him as well. They are currently in the custody of the Sekondi Police, who are conducting further investigations into the matter,” he said.

Benjamin Quarcoo commended the informant and cautioned fake ECG metre dealers to desist from such acts.

“We applaud the informant and other customers for being good citizens and assisting us in arresting such persons who steal our conductors and other materials that we use for our work. We assure the criminals that we will not stop pursuing them until we are sure that there is none left in the system,” he cautioned.

