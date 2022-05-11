US-based Ghanaian, Adwoa Manfo has stated that about 70% of marriages abroad not based on love.

She said it is to enable the couple pay bills including rent during their stay abroad.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Adwoa disclosed that, many people in the US only choose marriage as a means to an end.

Citing herself as an example, she said she never loved her ex-husband but stayed in the marriage just to survive.



“My husband loved me dearly, but I cared for him. There is a difference between caring and loving somebody. It didn’t last because the love was not there” she said.



Ms. Adwoa Manfo who is a single mother of three added that, she would have been happier if she had broken up with the father of her first child.