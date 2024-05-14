Seven potential developers have embarked on a comprehensive inspection of the Saglemi Housing Project.

This crucial step comes on the heels of the Ministry of Works and Housing’s announcement of an open call for proposals last month, aiming to solicit private sector involvement in the completion of the long-stalled project.

Since the announcement, the Ministry has witnessed an influx of interest from various construction firms eager to participate in the redevelopment efforts.

The visit of these seven developers, four foreign and three local marks a pivotal moment in the project’s timeline, as it signifies the commencement of on-site inspections crucial for formulating competitive bids.

With the deadline for proposal submissions set for July 8, the developers wasted no time in acquainting themselves with the intricacies of the Saglemi site.

Guided by representatives from the Ministry and previous consultants on the project, the developers embarked on a thorough exploration of the site, gaining valuable insights into the project’s scope, challenges, and potential opportunities.

Sources at the Ministry said in a bid to ensure transparency and impartiality in the selection process, the Ministry has contracted an independent evaluation entity.

This entity will be tasked with evaluating the proposals and submitting a comprehensive report that will aid in the selection of the most suitable developer for the project.

This is part of the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a fair and rigorous evaluation process that prioritises merit and quality.

Further, the Ministry has taken proactive steps to uphold transparency throughout the entire transaction process.

A transparency policy has been published, outlining the Ministry’s commitment to disclosing all relevant documents and information in accordance with the proactive disclosure clauses under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

This policy extends to the publication of bids, evaluation reports, and the final conclusion of the selection process, ensuring that stakeholders have access to critical information every step of the way.

