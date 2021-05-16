Amanfrom, a farming community in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, was thrown into a state of mourning after seven people were electrocuted during a downpour on Friday evening.

Five others, who sustained serious burns, are currently responding to treatment at the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Hospital.

A heavy storm at 5:30 pm on Friday caused extensive damages to property and several electrical poles, where live wires electrified some houses in the town.

Some people, who were believed to have touched iron gates and metal objects in the electrified houses, were rushed to the hospital.

But they were pronounced dead upon arrival by doctors on duty.

Meanwhile, Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, has commiserated with the bereaved families and those receiving treatment.

He described the incident as unfortunate and promised government’s support for the families of those dead and the injured.

The Regional Minister was accompanied by Robert Dwomoh Mensah, the Asutifi South District Chief Executive and some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The charred bodies have since been deposited at the hospital.