Falling in love is one of the most exciting, rewarding and most fearsome things you will ever do

While it’s different for everyone, there are some common thoughts and feelings that can help people identify when it’s happening.

Even if you’ve never said the “l-word” to him, even if you’re not together, even if you’ve sworn you would never fall in love with him… there’s a chance you might have gone and fallen in love anyway.

Love is strange. It’s wild, uncontrollable, and can happen totally by accident when you least expect it. If you read anything on this list and think, “Hmmm, weird…” I hate to break it to you, but you might be in love.

Here are the 7 crazy, weird signs that mean you’re in love:

Your appetite shrinks

You know the feeling of getting butterflies in your stomach when you think about a guy? Wait, before you get mad, I’m not saying you get butterflies when you think about him. I’m just asking you if you know the feeling – and most often those kinds of feelings make you lose appetite.

You can talk to him about anything

I do mean anything – you’re totally comfortable around him, you can pee with the door open without feeling weird. You tell him about a gross zit you popped the other day, he laughs and pretends to be grossed out.

You can’t explain why you’re always happy

All of a sudden you feel giddy and lighthearted for no apparent reason at all. Things that might have annoyed you or brought your mood down before don’t seem to bother you at all anymore.

You can’t concentrate at work and suddenly have ADD disorder

So you’re at work and supposed to be doing some kind of spreadsheet or paperwork – what are you doing instead? You’re daydreaming about him. Or if you’re around family and friends, your mind is elsewhere. You’re just not present in the moment with them because you’re thinking of him.

You re-read his text messages

This is an undeniable one. You keep the entire texting conversation you have with him. When he sends you a text, you often smile and read it a couple of times just for good measure.

Two minutes with him is worth more than a whole day without him

Ever get a short text from him that sends a jolt of excitement through you and puts a smile on your face for the rest of the day? Does your heart skip a beat if he calls you just to say hi or to talk about anything for a couple of minutes?

He drives you crazy, but you still can’t help but love being around him

Sometimes, he says things that just drive you crazy. Every time he does something dumb it makes you want to grab his head and shake it until all the dumb falls out. He pushes your buttons in ways that no one else ever could, and it makes you want to scream in frustration.