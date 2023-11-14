A 60-year-old farmer has been detained by the Bole District Magistrate Court in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Fulani boy in the Tinsonyiri community near Tuna in the Sawla district.

Presided over by His Worship Edward Essel, the court has scheduled a reappearance date for the accused on November 24, 2023.

The tragic incident unfolded as a response to the alleged killing of the suspect’s 15-year-old son, Mathew Suonloro, by the deceased’s brother.

Overwhelmed by grief and anger, the farmer, seeking vengeance, retrieved a firearm and set fire to the residence of the deceased’s parents, also destroying a motorcycle in the process.

Driven by intense emotions, the suspect pursued his vendetta into the bush, culminating in the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old Fulani herdsman.

The firearm used in the incident was subsequently recovered as evidence.