Nana Akua Addo

The international model is undoubtedly one of the prominent figures in Ghana’s fashion scene and Africa.

Nana Akua Addo, Ghanaian style influencer, has been consistent with her personal and expensive sense of fashion.

In the latest series of flawless fashion frames of the actress, she served gorgeous fashion styles donned in luxurious black attires.

The Ghanaian fashion goddess and entertainer is pictured in an all-black high fashion gown with glittering stones in one of the photos.

In the photo on her social media handle, she rocked a beautiful crown that held her veil.

The crown has mild sparkling stones that match the colour of her gown. The entertainer wore the expensive gown that flowed all the way to the ground to the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony which took place in July.

In another expensive fashion wear, she wore a straight black dress with butterfly hands with a matching handbag.

Below is a compilation of stunning photos of the Ghanaian fashion goddess in five luxurious attires:

GOD’S PLAN

SHE’S BLACK AND………………………

EMY AFRICA Awards Saturday 4th July 😜

