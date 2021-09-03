Six illegal miners died after sneaking into the old pits of a gold mine in Burkina Faso.

Seven others were injured after police fired tear gas, survivors say.

The police said the miners had died because of lack of oxygen in the deep pits and did not comment about the use of tear gas.

Officials say the mines were vandalised and vehicles torched by local people after the incident.

Illegal mining is common in Burkina Faso and the government has been urging the public to partner with the authorities in fighting it.