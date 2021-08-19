A 55-year-old man slumped and died while attempting to escape from COVID-19 centre at Effia near Sekondi.

The victim, Paulus Okine, was admitted at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital after showing symptoms of the novel respiratory virus.

Mr Okine was referred to the COVID centre from the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department yesterday, 18th August 2021.

Paulus Okine dies while fleeing COVID centre

The following morning, security personnel at the COVID centre spotted him with his packed bag while leaving the premise.

It is said that he threatened to harm the security person who tried to prevent him from leaving, hence he was allowed his free will.

After a while, he was found dead near the nurses quarters in the area.

Clinicians from ENRH have confirmed the victim dead and the case has been reported to the Sekondi District Police command who joined management to the scene.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the hospital, Madam Justina Amo Yartey, suspects that he was fleeing due to denial that he had contracted the disease.

She advised the general public to observe the covid protocols because the disease is real.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue.

